Midwest storm expected to bring more than foot of snow Jan. 25, 2021 Updated: Jan. 25, 2021 1:16 p.m.
Two people hold hands while walking south on Madison Street toward 27th Avenue in Bellevue, Neb., during a winter storm warning on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021.
A pickup truck sits on the side of eastbound I-480 after an accident on slick roads on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. The area is under a winter storm warning.
In this Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, photo provided by the California Highway Patrol-West Valley, authorities work the scene of an accident after a hail storm on Malibu Canyon Road in Malibu, Calif. A hail storm struck the Santa Monica Mountains on Saturday, prompting the California Highway Patrol to warn drivers to slow down after officers responded to a few rollover accidents on Malibu Canyon. Up to a foot of snow fell in Southern California's mountains as the first in a series of storms move through California, bringing real winter weather after weeks of sporadic rain that has done little to ease drought.
5 of6 In this Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, photo provided by the California Highway Patrol-West Valley, authorities work the scene of an accident after a hail storm on Malibu Canyon Road in Malibu, Calif. A hail storm struck the Santa Monica Mountains on Saturday, prompting the California Highway Patrol to warn drivers to slow down after officers responded to a few rollover accidents on Malibu Canyon. Up to a foot of snow fell in Southern California's mountains as the first in a series of storms move through California, bringing real winter weather after weeks of sporadic rain that has done little to ease drought. (California Highway Patrol via AP) AP Show More Show Less
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A major winter storm is expected to blanket a large swath of the middle of the country with snow Monday and disrupt travel as more than a foot of snow falls in some areas.
The Midwest snowfall was predicted to stretch from central Kansas northeast to Chicago and southern Michigan through the day, with some of the heaviest snow expected to fall in southeast Nebraska and western Iowa. Much of the rest of the area will receive at least 4 inches (10.2 centimeters) of snow.