Middlesex students earn Johns Hopkins talented youth honors

John Lazzara, top, left, Jack Wheeler, Apara Chandavarkar, Swaha Chakraborty, and Declan Bannerton; Peter Gregory, bottom, left, Francesca Perfumo, Pasquale Hoffman, Oscar Barton, and Brandt Kiser

Ten Middlesex students were recently awarded High Honors in the Johns Hopkins University's Center for Talented Youth Talent Search (CTY). In order to qualify for the Johns Hopkins CTY Intensive Studies program, seventh and eighth grade students must earn a high qualifying score on the SAT or ACT exam. The Darien Advocates for the Education of the Gifted (DAEG) offers test prep classes each year for Middlesex students seeking to take the SAT or ACT exam.

Johns Hopkins University Center for Talented Youth has awarded this high honor to the following seventh and eighth grade Middlesex students this year: John Lazzara, Jack Wheeler, Apara Chandavarkar, Swaha Chakraborty, Declan Bannerton, Peter Gregory, Francesca Perfumo, Pasquale Hoffman, Oscar Barton, and Brandt Kiser.