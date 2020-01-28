Middlesex Players to present Fable, the musical

The Middlesex Players will perform Fable, an original musical written and composed by Heather Maher and Scott Slater. Fable debuted in 2002 at Curtain Call community theater in Stamford and was revived at Middlesex in 2007.

This is the third production of the musical set in the fantastical Land of Amala, following four heroes who journey to the Great Tree of Light at the center in order to save their world from darkness. With creative help from the student cast, direction from Writer’s Workshop in Westport, and multiple contributions from its producers, this most recent reprisal sees a reimagined plot and characters, newly composed songs, and a strengthened message and voice.

Student choreography, costuming, and compositions are transforming the energy of the Middlesex Players into that of creative collaborators. Students’ work will culminate in the production’s launch at the end of this month. Showtimes are Thursday, Jan. 30 and Friday, Jan. 31 at 7pm, and Saturday, Feb. 1 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Tickets are available for purchase online here:

https://search.seatyourself.biz/webstore/accounts/msxdrama/buy-tix?d=0