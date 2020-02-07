Middlesex Middle School Quiz Bowl wins tournament

Middlesex students recently competed in a quiz bowl. Middlesex students recently competed in a quiz bowl. Photo: Middlesex Middle School / Contributed Photo Photo: Middlesex Middle School / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Middlesex Middle School Quiz Bowl wins tournament 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

The Middlesex Quiz Bowl program travelled to Lancaster, Penn., for the Manheim Township Middle School tournament last weekend.

Nine teams were sent to compete against 11 others from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

The A team, consisted of eight grade captain Grace Liu, seventh grade captain Rajiv Pujara, eighth grader Lucas O'Flanagan, and seventh grader Jamie Davis. They won first place, finishing at 8-0.

Their B team finished in fourth place and C team finished in fifth. Each team won at least one match.

Individually, MMS had five top 10 individual scorers. Rajiv was the tournament’s top scorer, sixth grader Neev Saghal placed third, seventh grader Felix Absolonne placed fourth, Lucas O’Flanagan was ninth and seventh grader Nikhil Arjunan placed tenth.

Barbara Ivey and Ken Romeo along with coaches Andrew Turriago, Pat Mendoza, Michelle Mattera, and Lisa Petersen prepared the team for the tournament and Lucy Berry accompanied the team on the trip.

Romeo said that the A team is undefeated, having now won three tournaments. In the process, they have beaten really good teams including defending national champions. Ivey added that the students are now practicing and competing with high school level questions. Superintendent Alan Addley congratulated the MMS Quix Bowl teams on the tournament at last weeks Board of Education meeting.

The next tournament is a high school tournament on Long Island this weekend for A, B, C and D teams start to prepare for Nationals in May.