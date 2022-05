This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Denis Poroy/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





Phil Mickelson withdrew Friday from the PGA Championship, electing to extend his hiatus from golf following his incendiary comments about a Saudi-funded rival league he supports and the PGA Tour he accused of greed.

Mickelson made history in the PGA last year when he won at Kiawah Island at age 50, making him the oldest champion in 161 years of the majors.