Michigan paid $8.5B in fraudulent pandemic jobless claims

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan likely paid about $8.5 billion in fraudulent or improper jobless benefits over a 19-month period during the coronavirus pandemic, far more than previously estimated, according to a report released Wednesday by the state's unemployment agency.

The figure, provided by Deloitte & Touche, came more than a year after the firm said the agency expected fraud losses in the “hundreds of millions" of dollars. State auditors have since reported that the agency improperly paid $3.9 billion to claimants who were later deemed ineligible.