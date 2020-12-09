Michigan man sentenced to federal prison in overdose death

SOMERSET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man already serving time in prison for dog fighting has been sentenced in the fatal drug overdose of another man.

The U.S. Attorney’s office for Michigan’s western district said Damiane Buehrer, 43, was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for distributing the synthetic opioid carfentanil to Tyler Herendeen.

Somerset Township firefighters found Herendeen’s badly burned body in January 2017 in the rear of a vehicle in southern Michigan’s Hillsdale County. Herendeen, 30, was identified through dental records.

Buehrer was indicted in April 2019 and pleaded guilty this summer.

Prosecutors said Buehrer admitted to burning Herendeen’s body to destroy evidence.

Buehrer was sentenced in October 2018 to 46 months in prison for engaging in interstate dog fighting. Prosecutors said he will be required to complete that prison term before he begins the 30-year sentence.