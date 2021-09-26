Michigan man pleads guilty to Vermont school shooting threat

CHESTER, Vt. (AP) — A Michigan man has pleaded guilty to threatening to “shoot up” a Vermont high school in 2019.

Jason Graham, 24, of Holland, Michigan, pleaded guilty Friday, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Vermont. Prosecutors said Graham was involved in an online dispute with a group of students from Green Mountain Union High School in February 2019 when he made threats on Facebook to “shoot up” the school in Chester. Three days later, he had someone else call the school to say that he had placed a bomb in the school and had sharpshooters outside, prosecutors said.