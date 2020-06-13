Michigan launches online application to get absentee ballot

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — It's now easier for Michigan voters to request an absentee ballot by going online.

The new function lets people visit a state website and submit their driver's license number and the last four digits of their Social Security number. They can digitally use the signature they provided for their driver's license or state ID card.

The completed application will go to the voter's local clerk.

Voters already could go to the website, fill out an application, scan it and then email it. Or they could mail it the traditional way. The new option cuts out the need for scanning, printing or mailing.

"The more choices a person has when it comes to exercising their right to vote, the better they are able to make the choice that works best for them," Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said.

She recently announced that all 7.7 million registered voters are automatically receiving an absentee ballot application for the August and November elections, including 6.4 million who were not on the permanent list to get absentee ballots every election.