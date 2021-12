LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A former Michigan state employee who pleaded guilty to multiple felonies for embezzling $855,690 from the state was sentenced to jail time Tuesday in an Ingham County court.

Joseph Pettit, who worked for the state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy from 1996 to 2020, was charged by the state attorney general's office in April after EGLE leadership noticed discrepancies in September 2020.