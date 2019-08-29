Michigan boy dies after collapsing during football practice

SARANAC, Mich. (AP) — Officials say a western Michigan boy who collapsed during football practice has died at a hospital.

The boy, identified as a Saranac Community Schools 7th grade student, collapsed Wednesday during a non-contact drill and was flown to a hospital. Both school and hospital officials say he died hours later.

District officials say counseling and other resources are available for staff and students as needed.