Michigan House approves bills to broaden organ donation

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — People with a disability or a positive HIV test could not be discriminated against during the organ transplant process under legislation the Michigan House passed this past week.
Though the federal Americans with Disabilities Act bans discrimination on the basis of disability during the organ transplant process, organizations such as the National Down Syndrome Society say certain disability designations impact where a person sits on a transplant list, if they even get on a list at all.