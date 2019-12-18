Michigan Democrats Stevens, Dingell to vote to impeach Trump

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Rep. Haley Stevens, a freshman Democrat who represents a swing district in suburban Detroit, said Tuesday that she will vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

Her announcement ensures that the state's 14 House members will break along party lines during the vote on Wednesday. Seven Democrats will support impeachment, as will in all likelihood independent Justin Amash. Seven Republicans will vote no.

Stevens said in a statement that Trump, in soliciting Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 presidential election by investigating potential rival Joe Biden, “jeopardized our national security by leaving a strategic ally vulnerable to Russian aggression. These actions are a dangerous abuse of power, and they must not go unchecked."

Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell, whose district stretches between Ann Arbor and Detroit's suburbs, also announced her intent to vote for impeachment.

“If we don’t address this abuse of power, we abdicate our Constitutional and moral responsibility and we are condoning these actions for future administrations," she said in a statement.

Trump will hold a campaign rally in Battle Creek on Wednesday.