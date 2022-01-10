Michigan COVID-19 hospitalizations reach new high

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan hospitals reported a record number of COVID-19 patients Monday, surpassing the peak from nearly a month ago before the state's daily already-high infection counts surged to new heights due to the more contagious omicron variant.

Roughly 4,900 people were hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of the virus, including 4,580 adults with a positive test. The previous pandemic high for adults with a confirmed infection was 4,518 on Dec. 13, before a two-week decline and then an increase that started after Christmas.