Mexico City, suburbs return to partial coronavirus lockdown

Marco Ugarte/AP

MEXICO CITY (AP) — After weeks of resisting to avoid further hurting the economy, officials announced Friday that Mexico City and surrounding Mexico State will ban all non-essential activities and return to a partial lockdown because of a spike in coronavirus cases that has crowded hospitals.

Residents of the capital and its suburbs will not be banned from moving about freely, but restaurants will be closed except for take-out services, many stores will be closed and cultural activities will be cancelled.