Mexicans vote on recall of president, an effort he asked for FABIOLA SÁNCHEZ, Associated Press April 7, 2022 Updated: April 7, 2022 12:23 p.m.
1 of3 A billboard featuring Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador with a message encouraging citizens to get out and vote towers over a highway in Mexico City, Saturday, March 26, 2022. On April 10, a presidential recall referendum will be held to revalidate his administration after three years in office. Mexicans will be asked if they want the president to continue in office until 2024 or resign. Marco Ugarte/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 A woman, who is marching with relatives of the 43 missing Ayotzinapa students, holds a banner with a message that reads loosely in Spanish, "In this April 10th referendum vote, he must go," in reference to Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's presidential recall referendum to revalidate his administration after three years in office, during a march in Mexico City, Saturday, March 26, 2022. Relatives continue to demand justice for the Ayotzinapa students who were allegedly taken off buses by local police and handed over to a drug gang on Sept. 26, 2014. Marco Ugarte/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3
MEXICO CITY (AP) — For the first time in history, Mexicans will vote Sunday on whether their president should finish out the rest of his term.
It has been a bizarre journey to this vote. For one thing, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador himself demanded it. The president got angry when electoral officials set up a limited number of polling places to save money.
Written By
FABIOLA SÁNCHEZ