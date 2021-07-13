Mexican court overturns acquittal of 1990s drug lord

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican appeals court has overturned the acquittal of 1990s drug lord Hector “El Güero” Palma, prosecutors said Tuesday, a development that staved off an international embarrassment had he walked free.
A lower court ordered Palma freed in April. But prosecutors appealed, arguing the lower court improperly applied the double jeopardy rule. The appeals court threw out the acquittal, ruling the organized crime case against Palma was not equivalent to trying him twice for the same offense.