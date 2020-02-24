Metal scrapper finds body of man in Springfield garage

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A man searching for scrap metal discovered the decomposed body of another man in a Springfield garage, police said.

The body was reported around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. An autopsy was planned.

Springfield Lt. Christopher Russell tells the State Journal-Register that a man found the body after noticing that a door to a garage near an alley was open. The nearby house is vacant.

Anyone with information can call police at (217) 788-8311.