Merchant parking fee to go up $15

The merchant parking permit fee in Darien will be raised $15 per permit, effective for the 2020 permits.

The increase, which is from $85 to $100 per year, was approved at Monday’s Board of Selectmen Hearing.

The parking fee had not been raised in over a decade, according to Town Administrator Kate Buch.

The increased income to the town would offset the cost of maintenance of the lots and enforcement of parking regulations in the lots, wrote Buch in a September memo to the town’s Parking Authority.

Buch further wrote that separate permits will issued to business owners for their employees to park in designated areas within the Mechanic Street and Center Street lots.

The fee for these permits, including state sales tax, has also been increased from $85 to 100 for the calendar year, provided permit holders will not be guaranteed a space will be available when they need it.

