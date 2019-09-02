Mental health first aid training course offered at Darien EMS Post 53

Mental health first aid training will be hosted at Darien EMS Post 53 headquarters on Friday, Sept. 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Mental health first aid is an 8-hour certification course that helps individuals and communities better understand mental health issuesand respond accordingly to others who may be experiencing distress.

Among those who should take the course include primary care professionals;  school personnel, nurses and educators;  case management staff, shelter workers  nursing home staff;  employers, human resources professionals and business leaders;  state policymakers, volunteers, and the general public.

Mental health first aid is an interactive course designed to give members of the public key skills to help someone who is developing a mental health problem or experiencing a mental health crisis.

Like CPR training helps a non-medical professional assist an individual following a heart attack, Mental health first aid training helps an individual who doesn’t have clinical training assist someone experiencing a mental health crisis.

Mental health first aiders learn the following:

The prevalence of mental illnesses in the U.S.

The potential warning signs of the most common mental health disorders.

A five-step action plan to assist an individual in crisis.

Resources available to help someone with a mental health problem.

About the Instructor

Dawn Roy, LCSW is in private practice in Fairfield, CT serving the mental health needs of the community. Roy has been a MHFA instructor since 2009 providing over 100 MHFA training courses throughout Fairfield County and in other regions of Connecticut.

Seating is limited to the first 30 registrants. Fee for course: $25 To register or for more information contact: dawnmroylcsw@gmail.comor