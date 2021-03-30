Service honors Colorado officer killed in mass shooting PATTY NIEBERG and COLLEEN SLEVIN, Report for America/Associated Press March 30, 2021 Updated: March 30, 2021 2:28 p.m.
1 of32 An officer in tactical gear carries a long gun while patrolling the parking lot as a casket is unloaded for a memorial service for fallen Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer Eric Talley, at a church Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Lafayette, Colo. Talley and nine other people died in a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on Monday, March 22, in nearby Boulder. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
4 of32 This photo tweeted by the Boulder Police Department late Monday, March 22, 2021, shows Officer Eric Talley. Police say multiple people have been killed in a shooting at a supermarket in Boulder, Colo., including Talley. (Courtesy of Boulder Police Department via AP) AP Show More Show Less
LAFAYETTE, Colo. (AP) — A slain Colorado police officer credited with preventing more deaths in a mass shooting at a supermarket was being honored at a memorial service before he is laid to rest Tuesday.
More than 500 law enforcement vehicles took part in a procession that escorted the hearse carrying Officer Eric Talley's body to the service at Flatirons Community Church in the city of Lafayette. A line of officers waited for Talley’s flag-draped casket to arrive, then his family followed it inside the church, escorted by police.
PATTY NIEBERG and COLLEEN SLEVIN