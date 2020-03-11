Memorial Day parade participants asked to upate contact info

For all organizations who have participated in Memorial Day parades in the past and those wishing to participate in the 2020 Darien Memorial Day Parade, the Darien Monuments and Ceremonies Commission requires them to update their contact information. Specifically, what’s needed is the organization name, name of the contact person who will handle communications for the organization, this person’s email, mailing address and phone number. Please send this information to 06820mayparade@gmail.com by April 10. M&C Commission Vice Chairman Terry Gaffney is the 2020 Parade Chairman and point of contact for all communications related to the 2020 Memorial Day Parade.

The Commission is looking forward to another successful parade, and Memorial Day ceremony. The Memorial Day Ceremony will occur immediately after the Parade at the Karl Lang monument in Spring Grove Veterans Cemetery. In case of inclement weather the ceremony will be moved to the Darien Library.

This year’s parade will be held on Monday, May 25, 2020 stepping off 10 a.m. sharp, with the annual United States Air Force flyover along the Post Road (weather permitting) occurring at approximately 10:30 a.m.

The commission thanks participants in advance for your cooperation in sending this vital information. Updating contacts will ensure that organizations are included in all mailings and notifications.