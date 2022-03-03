Members of Congress highlight 'crisis hiding in plain sight'

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Members of a congressional panel focused on civil rights and liberties shared sobering statistics Thursday on the disproportionate number of Indigenous, Black and other minority women and girls who are missing in the United States, saying more needs to be done to tackle the problem.
About 40% of the 250,000 women and girls listed as missing as of 2020 were people of color, despite them making up just 16% of the overall population, according to the Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties.