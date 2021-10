Here are the candidates running for first selectman or selectman in Darien.

Christian Noe will again appear on the ballot as a petitioning candidate for first selectman.

Voters will be asked to choose one first selectman candidate and two selectmen candidates.

Monica McNally

Party/office: Republican, First Selectman

Age: 60

Current job: retired financial consultant

Education: Palmyra High School, University of Wisconsin

Elected offices held/community groups: currently serving on Board of Selectmen, RTM eight years, served on Public Health and Safety, Planning, Zoning and Housing, Public Works committees, chair of Public Works Committee three years, vice chair of Rules Committee, vice moderator Ethics Committee; YWCA Women’s Club president, OPUS founding member, Good Dog Therapy, Cub Scout leader, PTPS board secretary.

The top issue you will address if elected: I will continue my work on high priority items the Board of Selectmen has identified: ongoing flood mitigation, deployment of ARPA funds, Information Technology upgrades, public safety campaign and producing another fiscally responsible budget for 2022-23.

Family: Husband Mark Filanowski, children Helen and Steven

Campaign website: https://www.darienrepublicans.com/

Tara Ochman

Party/office: Democrat, First Selectman

Age: 44

Current job: n/a

Education: Joel Barlow High School, Lafayette College- Gov't & Law

Elected offices held/community groups: Chairman of the Board of Education (3 years), Member Board of Education (5 years), Chairman Council of Darien School Parents, Chairman of Ox Ridge PTO, Vice Chair Ox Ridge, Trustee of the Darien Library (6 years), Member St. Luke's Parish School Management Board (9 years) Darien Youth Field Hockey Coach (3 years)

The top issue you will address if elected: Keeping taxes under control. For our town to maintain our low mill rate, we must have a First Selectman with experience and an understanding of fiscal responsibility and strategic budgeting, still able to get results. I have practiced both on the BOE and will do the same if elected First Selectman.

Family: Married to husband Charlie with three children.

Campaign website: TaraOchmanforDarien.com

Michael Burke

Party/office sought: Democrat, Board of Selectman

Age: 59

Current job: Sr. Trial Attorney with Brody O'Connor & O'Connor

Education: Scarsdale High School, BA at Skidmore Collge, JD at Fordham University School of Law

Elected offices held/community groups: Darien RTM (2009-14), Darien Board of Education (2014-20)

The top issue you will address if elected: Darien needs to address infrastructure issues including flood mitigation. As a member of the RTM, we approved flood mitigation studies that the administration ignored. The administration even dismissed the committee studying the problem! It is well past the time for town leadership to resolve this issue. Darien deserves better.

Family: Married to wife Kathleen with twin sons who are now college freshmen

Campaign website: mikeandsarahforbos.com

Marcy Minnick

Party/ office: Republican, Board of Selectman

Age: 43

Current job: CEO of Excello Tool Engineering and MFG Milford, CT

Education: Wilbraham Monson Academy, Randolph-Macon College

Elected offices held/community groups: RTM (Planning Zoning and Housing Committee), Board of Directors at Inspirica (Governance and Strategic Planning Committee), Vice President ManufactureCT (Legislative Committee), Girls Scout Troop Leader, Former Ox Ridge PTO Social Chair

The top issue you will address if elected: Safety and security for our children and families in town is at the top of my agenda. This includes public safety, walk-ability, anti-bullying and diversity and inclusion. I want our families to feel safe and secure as they move through town and raise their children.

Family: Married to husband Emanuel with three children: Teagan (freshman at Darien High), Tenley (fifth grade Ox Ridge Elementary), Tymon (second grade Ox Ridge Elementary)

Campaign website: https://www.darienrepublicans.com

Sarah Neumann

Party/office: Democrat, Board of Selectman (Incumbent)

Age: 49

Current job: Office Manager/The Strategy Group, LLC

Education: Daniel Hand High School, Saint Michael's College

Elected offices held/community groups: Board of Selectmen; RTM; Co-Chairs of the Hindley and DHS PTOs; President of the Junior League of Stamford-Norwalk Inc.

The top issue you will address if elected: Going forward, I strongly believe that Darien needs to focus on infrastructure, with immediate focus on solutions to the extensive flooding issues. We failed our residents by waiting too long to address these concerns. We need to keep our residents safe.

Family: Married to husband James with two daughters: Emma, 20 and a college junior, and Abigail, 16 and a high school junior.

Campaign website: https://www.mikeandsarahforbos.com

Jon Zagrodzky

Party/office: Republican, Board of Selectmen

Age: 58

Current job: CFO

Education: Cypress Creek Senior High, Houson, Texas; Washington & Lee University; The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania

Elected offices held/community groups: Board of Finance, 2008-21, chairman 2015-21; Town and Police Pension Boards, 2008-17; Public Works Garage Building Committee, 2017-19 and Ox Ridge School Building Committee, 2019-20; past president Darien Historical Society, 2011-15; president Board of Trustees for The Forman School, Litchfield.

The top issue you will address if elected: Our team will address flooding, including near term efforts (drainage maintenance/clearing, public education, federal help) as well as a longer-term investment strategy for mitigation and resilience. We will also build on efforts to address the recent crime spikes and continue to support our successful public/private development efforts

Family: Wife Sara, two college-aged children Maggie and Jack

Campaign website: https://www.darienrepublicans.com/