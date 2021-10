Here are the candidates running for Board of Education in Darien.

Republican candidate David Brown did not submit responses to a questionnaire sent by Hearst Connecticut Media. Voters will be asked to choose up to two candidates.

Julie Best

Party/ office: Democrat, Board of Education

Current job: At home mother/volunteer

Age: 49

Education: Convent of the Sacred Heart, Georgetown University

Elected offices held: Tokeneke PTO, Council of Darien School Parents

The top issue you will address if elected: Darien has great schools but we have work to do. One issue I will focus on is developing the district's efforts around diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). This will include improving school climate and emphasizing social emotional learning, to ensure all DPS students feel welcome, safe and supported.

Family: Married to husband Dave with three daughters: Ellie (16) and Lucy (14) are at DHS. Kylie (12) is at Middlesex.

Campaign website: julieandstaceyforboe.com

Stacey Tie

Party/office: Democrat, Board of Education

Age: 38

Current job: Special Education Advocate, Law Offices of Dana A. Jonson LLC

Education: Ashland High School, American Musical and Dramatic Academy and Pace University

Elected offices held/community groups: RTM member, Council of Darien School Parents, Tokeneke Parent Teacher Organization, Middlesex Parent Association, Darien Advocates for the Education of the Gifted, Council of Parent Attorneys and Advocates

The top issue you will address if elected: Our students, our staff and our administration are still reeling from the effects of the pandemic. We need to find both the academic and social-emotional gaps and support all stakeholders in remedying these deficiencies.

Family: Married to husband Ryan with two children: Evelyn, age 11, and Morgan, age 9

Campaign website: www.julieandstaceyforboe.com

Tara Wurm

Party/Office: Republican, Board of Education

Age: 50

Current job: stay at home mom, volunteer, student

Education: Manasquan (N.J.) High School; Marymount Manhattan, currently attending Fairfield University for post-grad.

Elected offices held/community groups: RTM Education Committee, past Royle PTO Co-Chair, past co-president and current board member of Darien Advocates for the Education of the Gifted, past CDSP budget Representative for both Middlesex and DHS.

The top issue you will address if elected: We need to prioritize our students' mental health. According to the recent results from the TYTF survey, 69 percent of our teens are struggling; that is not what Darien strives for. If our students are not mentally healthy, they can not fully access all that Darien has to offer.

Family: My family and I moved to Darien 14 years ago. My daughter Lilly is 16 and a junior at DHS where she is part of the BWSD team. My son Charles is 13 and in 8th grade at Middlesex. He plays squash, tennis and football.

Campaign website: https://www.darienrepublicans.com/