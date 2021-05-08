Medics: 200 Palestinians hurt in Al-Aqsa clashes with police JOSEPH KRAUSS, Associated Press May 8, 2021 Updated: May 8, 2021 3:22 a.m.
JERUSALEM (AP) — A night of heavy clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound and elsewhere in Jerusalem, where tensions have soared in recent weeks, left more than 200 people wounded, the Palestinian emergency service said early Saturday.
Nightly protests broke out at the start of the holy month of Ramadan over police restrictions at a popular gathering place and have reignited in recent days over threatened eviction of dozens of Palestinians from their homes in east Jerusalem, which is claimed by both sides in the decades-old conflict.