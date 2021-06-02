Meat producer JBS says expects most plants working Wednesday
ROD McGUIRK and DEE-ANN DURBIN, Associated Press Writers
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A ransomware attack on the world’s largest meat processing company disrupted production around the world just weeks after a similar incident shut down a U.S. oil pipeline.
Brazil’s JBS SA, however, said late Tuesday that it had made “significant progress” in dealing with the cyberattack and expects the “vast majority” of its plants to be operating on Wednesday.