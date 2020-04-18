McSally, Sinema, Biggs to serve on recovery task force

PHOENIX (AP) — Three Arizona lawmakers are among the nearly 100 members of Congress named to a bipartisan group advising President Donald Trump on recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Arizonans serving on the task force are Sens. Martha McSally and Kyrsten Sinema and Rep. Andy Biggs. McSally and Biggs are Republicans and Sinema is a Democrat.

Biggs said he looks forward to helping Trump “restore the economy to its former brilliance,” and McSally said she’d take Arizonans’ ”concerns and ideas straight to the task force.”

McSally’s reelection campaign said separately in a fundraising email that her selection by Trump to serve on the panel means Arizona will have “a seat at the table” as a recovery strategy is planned.

Sinema welcomed the appointment and said she’ll “work with anyone” to support Arizonans and their leaders and communities.