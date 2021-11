DARIEN — The town will see its new first selectman in a decade, with Republican Monica McNally appearing to win election to the seat Tuesday night, according to unofficial results from the Darien Republican Town Committee.

Though absentee totals are not yet counted, McNally out-performed Tara Ochman, the Democratic candidate, for the town’s top position in what has been a relatively high-profile race. McNally had 64 percent of the votes on Tuesday night compared with Ochman’s 36.8 percent.

Terrie Wood

Christian Noe, who appeared on the ballot as a petitioning candidate for first selectman, received 16 votes, about .3 percent of the tally. Voters were asked to choose one first selectman candidate.

After five terms, Republican incumbent Jayme Stevenson announced she was not seeking re-election last summer. Stevenson was first elected to the Board of Selectmen in 2009 and was elected to the town’s head office in 2011.

Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media

Darien’s four polling locations saw a steady stream of voters Tuesday, with many voters noting it was an especially high-energy election day.

With 36.9 percent of the town voting, turnout as of 7 p.m. had already eclipsed total turnout from the 2019 municipal election, according to a tally from the Town Clerk’s office. In 2019, total turnout was 27.4 percent.

Both Ochman and McNally had run campaigns largely centered around issues of local control, infrastructure and flooding damage and recovery. They were both outside the Darien Town Hall on Tuesday with their respective supporters.

Ochman had said she had kept her campaign focused on infrastructure and town development. She wanted to keep taxes under control and had leaned on her service on the Board of Education.

During a victory speech, McNally thanked campaign volunteers and said the town will continue to be run “the way we love it.”

“This town is a family and we’ve shown that in this election,” McNally told a roomful of more than 100 Republican attendees.

McNally had previously said her priority items were ongoing flood mitigation, deployment of federal COVID-19 funds and fiscal responsibility.

Both candidates said during previous interviews that the town’s flood mitigation plans needed to be upgraded, and that residents needed more help with cleanup.