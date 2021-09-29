McAuliffe, Youngkin hold fiery debate on vaccinations, taxes SARAH RANKIN, Associated Press Sep. 29, 2021 Updated: Sep. 29, 2021 1:52 a.m.
1 of17 Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, left, and Republican challenger, Glenn Youngkin, participate in a debate at Northern Virginia Community College, in Alexandria, Va., Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Cliff Owen/AP Show More Show Less
2 of17 Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, left, and Republican challenger, Glenn Youngkin, participate in their debate at Northern Virginia Community College, in Alexandria, Va., Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Cliff Owen/AP Show More Show Less 3 of17
4 of17 Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe participates with his Republican challenger, Glenn Youngkin, in a debate at Northern Virginia Community College, in Alexandria, Va., Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Cliff Owen/AP Show More Show Less
5 of17 Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, left, and Republican challenger, Glenn Youngkin, participate in a debate at Northern Virginia Community College, in Alexandria, Va., Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Cliff Owen/AP Show More Show Less 6 of17
7 of17 Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin participates in a debate with Democratic gubernatorial candidate and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe at Northern Virginia Community College, in Alexandria, Va., Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Cliff Owen/AP Show More Show Less
8 of17 Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, left, and Republican challenger, Glenn Youngkin, participate in a debate at Northern Virginia Community College, in Alexandria, Va., Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Cliff Owen/AP Show More Show Less 9 of17
10 of17 Virginia Liberation Party gubernatorial candidate Princess Blanding interrupts the debate between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin, at Northern Virginia Community College, in Alexandria, Va., Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Blanding was demanding that she be allowed a place onstage during the debate. Cliff Owen/AP Show More Show Less
11 of17 Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, left, and Republican challenger, Glenn Youngkin, participate in a debate at Northern Virginia Community College, in Alexandria, Va., Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Cliff Owen/AP Show More Show Less 12 of17
13 of17 Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, left, debates Republican challenger, Glenn Youngkin, while moderator Chuck Todd, right, looks on, at Northern Virginia Community College, in Alexandria, Va., Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Cliff Owen/AP Show More Show Less
14 of17 Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, left, and Republican challenger, Glenn Youngkin, participate in a debate at Northern Virginia Community College, in Alexandria, Va., Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Cliff Owen/AP Show More Show Less 15 of17
16 of17 Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, left, and Republican challenger, Glenn Youngkin, participate in a debate at Northern Virginia Community College, in Alexandria, Va., Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Cliff Owen/AP Show More Show Less
17 of17
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin clashed Tuesday evening over vaccinations, tax policy, education and their respective records in the second and final debate in Virginia's closely watched gubernatorial election.
The event quickly got off to a combative start and neither candidate let up over the course of the hour, with each accusing the other of lying to voters.