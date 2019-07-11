https://www.darientimes.com/news/article/Mayor-who-died-unexpectedly-to-lie-in-state-at-14087749.php
Mayor who died unexpectedly to lie in state at City Hall
BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — Residents of the city of Brockton are paying final respects to Bill Carpenter after the three-term mayor's unexpected death last week.
Carpenter's body will lie in state on Thursday from noon to 6 p.m. at Brockton City Hall.
A funeral for Carpenter will be held Friday in the Brockton High School auditorium.
Carpenter was pronounced dead July 3 after being found unresponsive in his car outside a school where he had just dropped off a family member for a summer program.
No official cause of death has been released.
The 62-year-old Carpenter underwent a heart procedure earlier this year, but had returned to work and was planning to run for a fourth term as mayor in November.
View Comments