Mather Homestead to hold annual harvest festival

The Mather Homestead will hold its third annual Homestead Harvest Festival on Saturday, Nov. 2 from noon to 3 p.m.

Featuring cider, pony rides, historical games and crafts, Harvest Fest will allow visitors to taste a piece of Darien’s history and enjoy the beautiful property. The event will feature food from local favorites NEAT, Jen Maher’s Little Bites and Savory Smoke Barbecue. Athletic Brewery will also be sampling their award-winning nonalcoholic Connecticut-brewed beers.

Families can tour the historic home during Harvest Fest and participate in a Hunt for the Silver scavenger hunt while learning about the Tory raid on the home during the Revolutionary War.

Locally-based businesses Sail to Sable, Classic Prep Childrenswear and Kristin Wood Photography have donated items for a fall raffle to help The Mather Homestead build its education programs. Other Darien businesses and organizations - ERI Building & Design, Darien Police Association and Bartlett Tree Experts - have signed on as sponsors.

“We are thankful for our local business owners who love our history, believe in our cause and are willing to help us grow,” said Lauren Swenson, Executive Director of The Mather Homestead.

Visitors to Harvest Fest will also see that The Mather Homestead Foundation has embarked upon a plan to build a new barn on the property, which will serve as an education center to house lectures, school groups, art exhibits and more. Board members will be on hand with the plans for The Barn and will give festival-goers the opportunity to be a “barn raiser.”

Homestead Harvest Fest tickets are now on sale online at the cost of $10 per adult and $5 per child. Activity bands that will allow for crafting, face painting, pony rides and more will also be available for $20 each. Children under 3 can attend free. Tickets can be purchased at matherhomestead.org/harvest-festival.

About The Mather Homestead

The Mather Homestead of Darien, Connecticut was built in 1778 and owned by the Mather family through seven generations, until 2017 when it was donated to The Mather Homestead Foundation thanks to the generosity of the McPherson family. The home is rich in history and open for public enjoyment and education. For more information, visit matherhomestead.org.