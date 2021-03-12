Mather Homestead in Darien names new executive director

DARIEN — The Board of Trustees of the Mather Homestead Foundation has named Heather Raker, current interim executive director, permanent executive director, effective immediately.
Raker has served as interim since November 2020. The board thanked Lauren Swenson, the foundation’s executive director since 2017, who was instrumental in raising awareness of the Homestead in the community. The board announcement also credited Swenson with developing programs for all ages about the Mather Homestead, and the legacy of Stephen Mather, the first director of the U.S. National Parks System.