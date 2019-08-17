Matching pets with owners designed to 'clear the shelters'

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) — Humane societies in Alabama and Georgia are among many participating in this weekend's "Clear the Shelters" events.

The events are aimed at finding owners for the animals.

In eastern Alabama, the Lee County Humane Society is participating in Saturday's event for the first time. It will offer reduced adoption fees for pet adoptions.

The Opelika-Auburn News reports that many shelters are participating in "Clear the Shelters" on Saturday. The Lee County Humane Society will continue its participation through Sunday.

In Georgia, two locations will participate in the Griffin area, The Griffin Daily News reported .

NBC and Telemundo stations have been organizing the broader "Clear the Shelters" effort.