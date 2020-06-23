Massachusetts police sergeant stabbed in police station

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts police sergeant was stabbed in the back in the lobby of the police station while interviewing man about some alleged threats, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Southborough Sgt. James Deluca was taken to a Worcester hospital after he was injured just before 10 p.m. Monday, according to a statement from Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr.

Deluca was released early Tuesday, according to the statement.

The knife penetrated the sergeant’s protective vest, which likely prevented more serious injury, the district attorney said.

Deluca was interviewing a man, later identified as Stuart Angus, 35, when he called for a mental health clinician to evaluate the man. The clinician recommended evaluation at a hospital. While Deluca was taking an inventory of Angus' belongings, he was stabbed with a folding knife, the district attorney said.

Angus fled but was quickly apprehended.

He was arraigned remotely Tuesday on an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charge. He was ordered by the judge to undergo a mental health evaluation and held pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Monday.

Angus’ lawyer, Michelle Diamond, said her client suffers from mental illness.