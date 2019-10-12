Massachusetts history museum launches $10M campaign

DEERFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts museum that preserves the story of Colonial New England has launched a $10 million fundraising campaign to help save its extensive collection and improve the visitor experience.

Historic Deerfield's "America's Town, America's Story" campaign launched this week consists of three major components meant to shape its future — preservation, restoration and visitor engagement.

The goal is to raise $1.1 million to maintain the historic Stebbins House that dates to 1799; $3.5 million to expand and extend the museum's educational reach; and $5.4 for the endowment.

The museum says many objects in its collection are seeing the effects of age, use, pollution and a changing climate.

The museum founded in 1952 includes 12 antique houses dating to 1730 and collections of regional furniture, silver, textiles and other decorative arts.