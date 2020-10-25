Massachusetts high school goes remote after house party

MARBLEHEAD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts high school will shift to fully remote learning after students attended a house party, where they didn't wear masks and shared drinks, the district's superintendent said Sunday.

Marblehead responded to a house party Friday with young people who were not social distancing or wearing face covering, and were sharing drinks and "generally ignoring" COVID-19 rules, Superintendent John Buckey said in a letter to families.

“I understand young people’s desire to be together, as far away from adults as possible. In choosing to ignore the rules set down by the governor and our community in the pandemic, however, we are not just endangering individuals… we are also potentially harming the community at large,” Buckey wrote.

Marblehead High School students will learn remotely until at least Nov. 6, Buckey said. The hybrid learning model could restart Nov. 9 if no coronavirus cases are identified during that time, he said.