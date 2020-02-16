Massachusetts getting $88M in HUD housing improvement grants

BOSTON (AP) — Dozens of public housing authorities across Massachusetts are sharing about $88 million in federal grants to help improve their properties and make them more livable.

The grants announced Friday are provided through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Capital Fund Program to build, repair, renovate or modernize public housing units.

Housing authorities usually use the funding to complete large-scale improvements such as replacing roofs or making energy-efficient upgrades to aging plumbing and electrical systems.

About $2.7 billion is being distributed nationwide.

“This funding will assist Massachusetts public housing agencies as they work to provide the best housing possible for their residents,” David Tille, HUD New England Regional Administrator, said in a statement.

The Boston Housing Authority is getting nearly $29 million, by far the largest portion of the Massachusetts grant.

The Worcester Housing Authority is getting more than $6.2 million, New Bedford is getting around $5.5 million and Lowell is getting about $4.8 million.