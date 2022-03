BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts doctor was charged Tuesday with defrauding health care benefits programs by billing for services that were not provided, federal prosecutors said.

Olarewaju James Oladipo, 57, of Canton, faces 11 counts of health care fraud, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney's office in Boston. Oladipo, an orthopedic surgeon, was scheduled to face a magistrate judge later Tuesday.