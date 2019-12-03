Massachusetts city remembers 6 fallen firefighters

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts city is paying tribute to six firefighters who died battling a blaze in a vacant warehouse 20 years ago.

Current and retired Worcester firefighters, a color guard and band will march to the Franklin Street fire station at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A memorial ceremony scheduled to start at 6 p.m. is expected to feature remarks by Mayor Joseph Petty, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Fire Chief Michael Lavoie, City Manager Edward Augustus Jr., and actor Denis Leary, a Worcester native.

Lt. Thomas Spencer, Lt. James Lyons, Paul Brotherton, Timothy Jackson, Jeremiah Lucey and Joseph McGuirk lost their lives looking for homeless people believed to be inside the Worcester Cold Storage and Warehouse Co. building on Dec. 3, 1999.

Lucey was Leary’s cousin, and Spencer was a childhood friend.