Massachusetts GOP voters size up Trump loyalist for governor
Sep. 6, 2022
BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Republicans are weighing which candidate has the best chance of keeping the governor's office in GOP hands as they vote in Tuesday's primary: a former state lawmaker endorsed by Donald Trump or a political newcomer who's cast himself as the more moderate choice.
Geoff Diehl and Chris Doughty are vying for the chance to replace incumbent Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, who's opted not to seek a third term.