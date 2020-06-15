Mass testing being done at Kentucky prison where virus found

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has started mass coronavirus testing at a women's prison after 14 people contracted the virus, Gov. Andy Beshear's administration said Monday.

Applying lessons learned from a major COVID-19 outbreak at a prison in western Kentucky, the state stepped up mitigation efforts that include mass testing at the Kentucky Correctional Institution for Women, said J. Michael Brown, secretary of Beshear’s executive Cabinet.

“We are confident that using the methods we’ve learned ... that we will also bring KCIW under control,” Brown said during the governor's coronavirus briefing.

Three staff members and 11 inmates at the women's prison have tested positive for the virus, Brown said. Testing at the facility is expected to be completed by the end of the week, he said.

The update came as seven inmates at the women's prison filed a federal lawsuit seeking their release because they're at heightened risk of serious illness or death if they contract COVID-19. The seven inmates have preexisting health conditions, including chronic lung, heart and kidney ailments.

“There is a significant public health interest in releasing our clients to home incarceration,” said Heather Gatnarek, staff attorney at the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, even death.

