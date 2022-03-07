Mask mandates go away in schools, but parent worries persist PHILIP MARCELO and DAVE COLLINS, Associated Press March 7, 2022 Updated: March 7, 2022 4:44 p.m.
1 of9 Jason Chan, right, kneels next to his 5-year-old son Skyler, both of Needham, Mass., outside Newman Elementary School, Monday, March 7, 2022, in Needham. Chan said his two school-age children, including Skyler, who has never known schooling without a mask, would be perfectly content wearing them until the end of the school year, if it came down to it. Steven Senne/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Children and their caregivers arrive for school in New York, Monday, March 7, 2022. New York City passed a COVID-19 milestone on Monday as masks became optional in city schools and restaurants and other businesses could stop asking patrons for proof of vaccination. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 FILE - Students, most wearing protective face masks over coronavirus concerns, walk from North Quincy High School at the end of the school day in Quincy, Mass., Feb. 28, 2022. Quincy, and many communities around Massachusetts, lifted the mask mandate in schools and on school buses on Monday, but many students kept wearing masks. Charles Krupa/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Children and their caregivers arrive for school in New York, Monday, March 7, 2022. New York City passed a COVID-19 milestone on Monday as masks became optional in city schools and restaurants and other businesses could stop asking patrons for proof of vaccination. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Children and their caregivers arrive for school in New York, Monday, March 7, 2022. New York City passed a COVID-19 milestone on Monday as masks became optional in city schools and restaurants and other businesses could stop asking patrons for proof of vaccination. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 FILE - Students, most wearing protective face masks over concerns for coronavirus, walk from North Quincy High School at the end of the school day in Quincy, Mass., Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Quincy, and many communities around Massachusetts, lifted the mask mandate in schools and on school buses on Monday, but many students kept wearing masks. Charles Krupa/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
BOSTON (AP) — Major school districts around the country are allowing students into classrooms without masks for the first time in nearly two years, eliminating rules that stirred up intense fights among educators, school boards and parents throughout the pandemic.
New York City became the latest school district to do away with its mask requirement Monday and Philadelphia is poised to lift its mandate Wednesday, joining big cities such as Houston and Dallas and a number of a states that made similar moves in the last week. Chicago schools will end their mask mandate next Monday.
