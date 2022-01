SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Republican leaders in Salt Lake County won’t overturn a mask mandate implemented during a surge of the omicron variant of coronavirus.

Testing lines are miles long, cases are up among students and crews are struggling to staff fire and police stations, said Council Chair Laurie Stringham on Sunday as she announced she would not call for a special session to consider overturning the 30-day order.

It requires N95 and KN95 or similar masks for a month in indoor spaces, including schools, marking the first mask mandate in many parts of the county since the school year started.

Those masks are a proven protection from the virus, and public health orders are the only tools currently available to get widespread use, she said.

“Instead of looking out for our fellow man, we have made this so incredibly political, divisive and uncivil,” Stringham said. The county has delivered N95 and KN95 masks to libraries and senior centers for county residents to pick up, and she called on the state to move more out of storage.

County health officials say education about the purpose of the order and supplying a mask to individuals in violation will be the primary method of enforcement.

There are exemptions in the order, and students don’t need a doctor’s note if they need exemptions for allowed reasons.

The order from the Salt Lake County Health Department came Friday, after days of record-setting case counts, and is in effect through Feb. 7.

Summit County has also imposed a mask mandate. Both come after the Republican-dominated state Legislature put new restrictions on the use of mask mandates. The Salt Lake County Council overturned an order for schools last year.

The omicron variant spreads even more easily than other coronavirus strains and has already become dominant in many countries. It also more easily infects those who have been vaccinated or had previously been infected by prior versions of the virus. However, early studies show omicron is less likely to cause severe illness than the previous delta variant, and vaccination and a booster still offer strong protection from serious illness, hospitalization and death.