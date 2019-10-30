Maryland warns of holiday traffic delays from bridge work

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland transportation officials have announced that major construction work on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge will no longer pause during the Thanksgiving holiday, meaning drivers should "expect major delays" during one of the busiest travel times of the year.

The Baltimore Sun reports workers won't stop ahead of the holiday to remove barriers and re-stripe lanes. A statement Tuesday by the Transportation Authority says other changes to the holiday construction schedule include having crews work 24/7, promoting offers for drivers who travel at nonpeak times and moving to all-electronic tolling.

The changes come weeks after Gov. Larry Hogan directed state officials to expedite the two-year rehabilitation project that's already caused miles-long traffic jams. But transportation officials haven't said how much the changes will speed up the project, or their cost.

