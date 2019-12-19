Maryland state legislator from Baltimore resigns

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland's House speaker says a lawmaker who chaired the Baltimore City delegation has resigned.

Del. Cheryl Glenn was first elected in 2006. House Speaker Adrienne Jones says she received Glenn's letter of resignation Wednesday night.

Glenn, a 68-year-old Democrat, also is a former chair of the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland.

Glenn was a leading advocate for legalizing medical marijuana in Maryland. The state's medical cannabis commission is named after her late mother, Natalie M. LaPrade.