Maryland murder suspect apprehended in Rhode Island

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — A suspect in a Maryland homicide has been apprehended in Rhode Island, state and federal officials say.

Diantae Williams, 22, was arrested in Newport at about 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to a statement from Rhode Island State Police and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Williams was named in a warrant issued June 11 by the District Court of Maryland for Harford County charging him with first-degree murder, felony assault and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Williams is wanted in connection with the May 30 shooting death of Christopher Markquell Smith, 22, in Edgewood, Maryland, state police Maj. Timothy Sanzi told The Providence Journal.

Maryland authorities developed information that Williams had fled to Rhode Island after the shooting, according to the statement.

The case was not listed in online state court records and it was unclear if he had an attorney.