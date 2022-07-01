Maryland law expanding who can perform abortion takes effect BRIAN WITTE, Associated Press July 1, 2022 Updated: July 1, 2022 12:20 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of5 This photo provided by Panned Parenthood of Maryland shows Dr. Kyle Bukowski, the chief medical officer for Planned Parenthood of Maryland. A Maryland law taking effect Friday, July 1, 2022 will enable nurse practitioners, nurse midwives and physician assistants who receive special training to perform abortions, as some states seek to expand access to the procedure after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Dr. Kyle Bukowski, the chief medical officer for Planned Parenthood of Maryland, is training non-physicians to perform safe abortions in Maryland. (Planned Parenthood of Maryland via AP) Show More Show Less
2 of5 This photo provided by Panned Parenthood of Maryland shows Dr. Kyle Bukowski, the chief medical officer for Planned Parenthood of Maryland at a rally, Friday, June 24, 2022 in Baltimore. A Maryland law taking effect Friday, July 1, 2022 will enable nurse practitioners, nurse midwives and physician assistants who receive special training to perform abortions, as some states seek to expand access to the procedure after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Dr. Kyle Bukowski, the chief medical officer for Planned Parenthood of Maryland, is training non-physicians to perform safe abortions in Maryland. (Planned Parenthood of Maryland via AP) Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 FILE - Maryland Del. Ariana Kelly, a Democrat, urges lawmakers to support a measure to expand abortion access in Maryland, shortly before the House of Delegates voted to override Republican Gov. Larry Hogan's veto of the bill on April 9, 2022, in Annapolis, Md. A new law in Maryland will expand access to abortion by ending a restriction that only physicians perform them. The law taking effect Friday, July 1, 2022, will enable nurse practitioners, nurse midwives and physician assistants to provide abortions with training. Brian Witte/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland law taking effect Friday will enable nurse practitioners, nurse midwives and physician assistants who receive special training to perform abortions, as some states seek to expand access to the procedure after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
Medical professionals other than physicians with the training can begin providing abortions Friday, though it's unclear how many will immediately be eligible. Delaware, Connecticut and Washington also enacted laws this year allowing non-physician clinicians to perform abortions.