Maryland governor set to update on virus recovery plans

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is scheduled to make an announcement about the first stage of the state’s recovery efforts in response to the coronavirus.

Hogan has scheduled a news conference for 5 p.m. on Wednesday at the Maryland State House.

Hogan first outlined the overall recovery plan on April 24 when he said he hoped the first stage could be reached in early May.

Last week, Hogan lifted some of the restrictions that were set to take effect in the first stage. That allowed for recreational boating, fishing, camping, golf and elective medical procedures.

But other parts of the first stage haven’t happened yet. That includes the lifting of Maryland’s stay-at-home order and the opening of some small businesses.

Michael Ricci, a spokesman for Hogan, says the gradual recovery plan recognizes there may be differences in some parts of the state about when to move forward. He says the plan encourages local leaders to make decisions that are best for their residents.

Hogan has said the state is most focused on the rate of hospitalizations and the number of patients admitted to intensive care to determine when to make more progress on stages of recovery.

___

For more AP coverage of the virus outbreak, visit https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak or https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.