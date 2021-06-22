Maryland flags over 500K unemployment claims in 6 weeks

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland officials have detected more than a half million potentially fraudulent new unemployment insurance claims in the last six weeks and they’re warning Marylanders to watch out for scams.

The Department of Labor announced Monday that it has detected more than 508,000 potentially fraudulent new claims since the beginning of May. The state’s investigations have confirmed that 1.3 million flagged claims were fraudulent since the beginning of the pandemic, officials said in a news release.